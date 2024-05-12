Advertisement

Trinetra Haldar has entirely seen through her transition journey. The actress opted to undergo FFS - facial feminisation surgery. In a post shared on social media, she explained how the procedure may be opted for by a trans person in order to "feel more alignment between body and gender identity". In celebration of this major step, Haldar penned a long note, directed at gender dysphoria - particularly, the society's abrasive reaction to it.

Trinetra Haldar on choosing to rise above opinions of strangers



Trinetra Haldar took to her Instagram handle to share a lengthy note, announcing the conclusion of her transition journey. The note saw Trinetra reflect on how for a while, she let the internet's perception of her choices, stall her decision to go ahead with the facial feminisation ceremony. However, she eventually came around to honouring her own perspective over that of strangers'.

An excerpt from her post reads, "Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven’t talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes, really?"

Trinetra Haldar calls out beauty's double standards



In the same breath, Trinetra cast her take on recent incidents of trolling. Though she took no names, it was rather evident that she was referring to Rajkummar Rao, with respect to his chin fillers, and UP board topper Prachi Nigam, with respect to the ridiculous discourse surrounding her facial hair, even in the face of mer meritorious academic performance.

An excerpt from her post reads, "An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit...If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with."