Maha Kumbh 2025: Milind Soman Takes Holy Dip At Sangam With Wife Ankita Konwar, Prays For Family Of Stampede Victims

Maha Kumbh 2025: People from across the globe have gathered in Prayagraj for the largest spiritual gathering since January 13. Among them were Actor-model Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar. The 59-year-old took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and a video of the same is now viral.

Milind Soman and his wife take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Actor-model Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to partake in the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the festival. Milind shared his reflections on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the spiritual experience.

“Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of mauni amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special," he wrote.

He also conveyed sorrow over a tragic event during the holy dip the previous night. “Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!" he added, referring to the stampede that claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

On the same day, Hema Malini also visited Prayagraj.

Hema Malini joins Baba Ramdev at Maha Kumbh 2025

The veteran actress took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Hema Malini was joined by yoga guru Baba Ramdev at the Triveni Sangam. She also met with Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand GiriJi Maharaj, also known as Pujya PrabhushriJi, at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp.