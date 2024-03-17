Advertisement

Venkatesh Daggubati just saw through the wedding of his daughter, Havyavahini. Havyavahini is one among four siblings, namely Arjun, Hashritha and Bhavana Daggubati. Havyavahini tied the knot with Nishanth, a doctor based out of Vijaywada. Pictures from the duo's star-studded nuptials are now going viral.

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others attend Havyavahini Daggubati's wedding



Several pictures from Havyavahini's wedding to Nishanth have been doing the rounds of the internet. The pictures reveal that the nuptials were attended by the likes of Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Chiranjeevi, actor Karthi as well as Rana Daggubati. A particular picture shows Mahesh Babu seated along side a smiling Chiranjeevi as the former nurses a beverage. He can be seen interacting with Rana Daggubati. Other photos show Venkatesh Daggubati, warmly welcoming Karthi.

Namrata Shirodkar too had taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with the couple, back from their Mehendi night. The caption to the post read, "Mehendi night!! Good times with friends and family! Wishing this beautiful couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness."

More on Havyavahini's wedding to Nishanth Puri



Havyavahini Daggubati and Nishath Puri tied the knot at the famed Ramanaidu Studios. Prior to the lavish wedding, Venkatesh Daggubati had hosted a sangeet, mehendi and traditional Pellikuthuru function. For the unversed, Pellikuthuru is Telugu for bride and the ceremony is a traditional ritual that takes place in several South Indian pre-wedding festivities. While the couple tied the knot only recently in March, Havyavahini and Nishanth have been engaged to one another since October of last year. The engagement ceremony had reportedly taken place in Vijaywada.

Separately, on the professional front, Venktatesh Daggubati was last seen in film Saindhav. Though the film failed to make much box office impact, it was critically appreciated by fans once it marked its digital release. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.