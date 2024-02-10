Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's 19th Anniversary Wishes Are Filled With Cuddles, Kisses

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have completed 19 years of blissfully married life on February 19. The couple shared adorable wishes and their throwback pictures marking another milestone year in their marriage. The Guntur Kaaram star made the occasion all the more special for his fans as he shared an unseen photo of them from the early days in their relationship.

Throwback gold: Mahesh and Namrata's lovey-dovey moment

Mahesh Babu, who saw through the release of Guntur Kaaram recently, shared a throwback picture with his wife Namrata and wished her on the occasion of the their 19th wedding anniversary. In the picture, Namrata could be seen planting a kiss on Mahesh Babu's cheek. From the looks of it, the picture is from the early years in their relationship, maybe before they got married. He captioned the post, "Here’s to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life’s beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG."

In her post, Namrata shared a picture of them cuddled up in bed. "Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you... My forever and always," she captioned the post. The couple's loving posts for each other attracted loving comments from the netizens.

Mahesh Babu's intense prep for Rajamouli's film

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has been hard at work for SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie will reportedly go on the floors in April this year. The Telugu star, who will reportedly reinvent himself in the jungle action adventure movie, has also come onboard as a partner in the movie. He has recently returned from Germany where he trained for a couple of months. Reportedly, he will attend workshops and physically transform himself for the role.