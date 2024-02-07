Advertisement

After Guntur Kaaram release and fans' mixed reactions to it, Mahesh Babu has been busy with the prep of his highly-anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The Telugu star is currently in Germany with his trainer and an official announcement of the project is still awaited. Back home, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara posted a video which she dedicated to her father.

Sitara's dance video gets a shout-out from Sreeleela

Sitara, who is a trained dancer, showed off her moves as she grooved to Guntur Kaaram song Dum Masala. She even recreated Mahesh Babu's look from the film by wearing a shirt and a lungi. Her dance moves elicited praise from netizens. Sharing the video on social media, Sitara wrote, "This one's for you @urstrulymahesh #GunturKaaram (sic)."

Sreeleela, who grooved with Mahesh Babu in the film on Dum Masala song, also praised Sitara as she commented in the video, "Fireeeeeee." Sitara's aunt, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "You go my baby (sic)." Mahesh Babu also posted his daughter's video on his Instagram handle.

Mahesh Babu's intense prep for SSMB29

Even while an official announcement of SSMB29 is awaited, Mahesh Babu is hard at work for the SS Rajamouli directorial. Earlier, writer of the film and the director's father V Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that the script of the film is locked. It is reported that Mahesh Babu has set apart 2-3 years of time for Rajamouli's film and has agreed to come on board as one of the partners in the film.

The RRR director had earlier teased the film with Mahesh Babu, saying it is a jungle action adventure like Indiana Jones. It is said to be one of the biggest films of Mahesh Babu's career with the actor eyeing to become a pan-India star much like Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who worked with the director before.