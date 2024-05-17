Advertisement

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is the new celeb to join the long list of celebs who were hit by a flying object on stage. A few days ago, she attended a public event in Quetta, where a person sitting among the audience threw something towards the actress. A day after the incident, the Humsafar actress condemned the incident saying she felt scared to be caught in a "mob-like" situation.

What happened at the event was uncalled for: Mahira Khan

The actor on Wednesday attended the Pakistan Literature Festival organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi in Quetta when someone flung an object, reportedly a bottle, at her. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media in which Mahira could be seen politely admonishing the unknown spectator in the crowd for the act. Addressing the incident, on Thursday, she dropped a long post saying no one should think it's okay to throw something on stage even if it's a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. "It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob-like situation," she continued.

She added that a member of her team suggested that they should never visit Quetta for an event, but she refused the idea as it was not the solution. She concluded by saying, "There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah."

All you need to know about the incident

In the viral clip, a fan reportedly threw a bottle. Looking at the object, Mahira immediately condemned the action and said, "Haww... Ye galat hogaya (this is wrong)." Later, the host asked her to say a dialogue from a film, to which she replied, "Ab toh dialogue nahi banta na agar cheezein phek rahe hain aap log (I won't say any dialogue because you threw something. Now there is no room for a dialogue)."

Mahira is one of the prominent figures in Pakistan's TV and film industries. She has starred in shows such as Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She also forayed into Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's Raees in 2017.