Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. Months after their marriage, reports began to circulate that Mahira is expecting her first child with Salim Karim. It all began when a Reddit post on Reddit went viral. The post claimed that Mahira Khan is pregnant with her second child. The report further added that she dropped out of several projects for this reason. However, Mahira has finally broken her silence on the topic.

Mahira Khan refutes to pregnancy rumours

In a conversation with Express Tribune, Mahira Khan refuted to her pregnancy rumours and said, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." For the unversed, Mahira is working on the Netflix project Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo but the Reddit post had claimed that he walked out of the project.

What did the post on Reddit read?

Mahira Khan's pregnancy rumours began with the Reddit post. It read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce."

On October 1, Mahira and Salim Karim married in a grand ceremony. She also posted pictures on her Instagram handle, which quickly went viral. The actor was previously married to Ali Askari and has a son from that marriage. They parted ways in 2015.