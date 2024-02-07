Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Malaika Arora Opens Up About Childhood Challenges, Living In Rented House

Malaika Arora, recently, spoke about her childhood and the challenged that she had to face after her mother's separation.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaika Arora Opens Up About Childhood Challenges, Living In Rented House
Malaika Arora Opens Up About Childhood Challenges, Living In Rented House | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malaika Arora recently took a stroll down the memory lane and opened up about her childhood on a reality TV show. The model and actress shared that she lived in a rented house and shared challenges of her early days in the industry. Malaika was born in Thane, Maharashtra. However, she moved to Chembur with her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother, after her parents separated.

Malaika Arora opens up about her childhood 

After a performance at the reality show, Malaika broke down into tears, and said, “I remember we used to live in a rented house. We didn't have our own house, I mean, as far back as I can remember, we lived in a rented house. We often joke that we lived in a matchbox during our childhood. I remember how small the house was.”

She further mentioned, “If we walked around, it seemed like someone might get hurt. It was very, very difficult; so obviously, the first thing I wanted to do when I could afford it, after saving up a bit of money, was to buy a house. And, I wanted to tell my mum about it,” she said.

File photo of Malaika Arora | Image: Instagram/@MalaikaAroraOfficial

Malaika spotted with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor 

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made news recently for their turbulent romance. Media reports claimed that the actors had split. However, their recent spotting together has cleared the air on the same. Their spotting comes at a time when the actors have found themselves amid split rumours. 

File photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora | Image: Instagram/@Malaikaaroraofficial

Several reports claiming that the couple parted ways have been doing the rounds on social media. Amid the breakup rumours, the actors were spotted on a date. While the couple did not pose for the paparazzi together, they were spotted in a car together. 

With inputs from IANS

Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:49 IST

