Mallika Rajput Death: Revolver Rani Actor's Insta Post About Hatred, Finding Love Again Goes Viral

Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house here under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, police said. The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging in her house in the Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area, making suicide a probable reason for her death. Amid the news of the actor-singer's death, an Instagram post of Mallika is going viral on social media.

Tumhe chorke toh jeena mumkin nahi mera: Mallika Rajput

As soon as reports of her death went viral, Mallika's post on love and death also began doing rounds on social media. On February 1, the singer-actress took to her Instagram account to share poems written by her. The poems, written in Hindi, talked about heartbreak. The poem was titled, “Nafrat mein na jeeyo tum, afsos mein nah marun main," and is now doing rounds on social media.

A line in the poem read, “tumhe chor ke toh jeena mumkin nahi hai mera, pal pal ke judai se kab tak kaho ke daru main (It is impossible for me to live without you, till when will I fear separation)." She shared the poem without a caption. There is no official confirmation about the reason for her alleged suicide.

What more do we know about Mallika Rajput's death?

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes. Further details on the cause of her death are awaited. The actress most notably starred in the 2014 film Revolver Rani starring Kangana Ranaut.



(With inputs from PTI)