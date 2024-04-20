Advertisement

Mandisa, the Grammy-winning singer who first gained recognition as a contestant on season 5 of American Idol, died At the age of 47. Her demise was reported by Christian rock radio station K-Love on Friday. She took her last breath on April 18 in her Nashville, Tennessee, home. The cause of Mandisa's passing is still unknown.

Mandisa’s representative issues statement

A post was shared on her Instagram handle confirming Mandisa’s death. The caption said, “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time. Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

Mandisa’s rise to fame

Mandisa, who was born in Citrus Heights, California, studied music in college before going on American Idol as a contestant in 2005. The fifth season of the reality competition show, which debuted in 2006, brought her widespread attention as a soulful singer with a captivating personality. She cracked the top 10 along with fans' favourites Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Chris Daughtry, Paris Bennett, Elliott Yamin, and eventual winner Taylor Hicks.

Judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Chaka Khan praised Mandisa on the show for her renditions of Stevie Wonder's Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing and Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman. She was eliminated in the top 9. Mandisa made a swift comeback after losing on American Idol with her 2007 debut album True Beauty, which catapulted her to stardom in the realm of contemporary Christian music. It garnered Mandisa her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album and peaked at Number One on the Top Christian Albums chart.

Mandisa released five more albums in the ensuing ten years, all of which were CCM hits—but none more so than Overcomer (2013) for which she won the Grammy in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category. Out of the Dark, Mandisa's most recent full-length album was released in 2017. She appeared to take a break from music in the ensuing years and only put out singles. She also released her autobiography, Out of the Dark, in 2022.