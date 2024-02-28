Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Radhika-Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash: Manish Malhotra, Manushi Chillar, Others Arrive In Jamnagar

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities are about to kick off in Jamnagar over three days. Celebrities have started pouring in for the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manushi Chhillar, Manish Malhotra
Manushi Chhillar, Manish Malhotra | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will be tying the knot in July of 2024. Ahead of the same, a lavish pre-wedding gala, spread over the course of three days, is being hosted by the Ambanis. For the past few days, the internet has been rife with images of stars from across the country, and beyond, arriving at the Jamnagar airport. The latest names to join the growing list of attendees, is designer Manish Malhotra and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Manish Malhotra, Manushi Chhillar arrive in Jamnagar


The latest images from the Jamnagar airport, show Manish Malhotra and Manushi Chhillar emerge, separately from the premises. Manish Malhotra's slightly early arrival for the three-day long pre-wedding festivities to ensue over March 1 to March 3, could potentially hint at the bride-groom to-be opting for ensembles from the designer's house of couture.

Also marking her presence was Manushi Chhillar. Taking a break from her Miss World pageant duties, having been a title holder in the past, Manushi opted for a chic all-black ensemble paired with matching boots and sunglasses as she arrived in Jamnagar. Prior to Manish and Manushi, celebrities to the tune of Janhvi Kapoor and B Praak were also spotted exiting the airport. Rihanna is confirmed to perform at the three-day gala with her team too having arrived in Jamnagar.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities will be a lavish affair


Day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, will carry the them of An Evening in Everland with guests being expected to dress in cocktail attire. Day two of the bash will have guests embody the theme of A Walk on the Wildside - the dress code for the event is 'jungle fever'.

Day two's festivities will notably be held at the Ambani's animal rescue shelter. Day three will include two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar - both outdoor affairs with guests being introduced to the natural beauty of Jamnagar. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

