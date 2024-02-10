Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:13 IST
Manushi Chhillar Reflects On What India Hosting The 71st Miss World Pageant Means To Her
Manushi Chhillar brought the coveted Miss World crown back home in 2017. The beauty queen turned actress reflected on the pageant itself now coming to India.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Manushi Chhillar became a household name after her was crowned Miss World 2017 beating 117 other beauty queens from over the globe for the coveted title. The Miss World pageant is now all set to arrive in India which will be the location for its 71st edition. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar shared what the news meant to her.
Advertisement
Manushi Chhillar reflects on India hosting the 71st Miss World pageant
In a recent byte for ANI, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar opened up on what it means to her for India to be hosting the pageants 71st edition. Manushi particularly highlighted how special it would be to have the country witness first-hand, her lived experience from six years back.
Advertisement
She said, "I am excited...It is nice that so many girls are going to come to India and going to talk about India and they are going to experience our hospitality. At the same time, India is going to get to experience what I did 6 years ago..." For the unversed, Manushi Chhillar's victory back in 2017 brought the Miss World crown back home after a period of 17 years. Chhillar is also only the sixth Indian contender thus far, to bag the title. This year, India will be represented by Nandini Gupta.
Advertisement
What is next for Manushi Chhillar?
Post her year-long reign as Miss World between 2017 and 2018, Manushi Chhillar geared up to make her transition to becoming a full time actress. The dream was realised back in 2022 when she marked her acting debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. She went onto lead entertainer The Great Indian Family with Vicky Kaushal. The actress now has three big releases lined up for her.
Advertisement
First among this is Operation Valentine which will see Manushi mark her Telugu debut opposite Varun Tej. Following this, she has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will see her share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Next in her lineup is the John Abraham starrer Tehran.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?Economy News30 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.