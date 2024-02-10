Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

Manushi Chhillar Reflects On What India Hosting The 71st Miss World Pageant Means To Her

Manushi Chhillar brought the coveted Miss World crown back home in 2017. The beauty queen turned actress reflected on the pageant itself now coming to India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manushi Chhillar, India's Miss World 2017
Manushi Chhillar, India's Miss World 2017 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar became a household name after her was crowned Miss World 2017 beating 117 other beauty queens from over the globe for the coveted title. The Miss World pageant is now all set to arrive in India which will be the location for its 71st edition. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar shared what the news meant to her.

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar reflects on India hosting the 71st Miss World pageant


In a recent byte for ANI, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar opened up on what it means to her for India to be hosting the pageants 71st edition. Manushi particularly highlighted how special it would be to have the country witness first-hand, her lived experience from six years back.

Advertisement


She said, "I am excited...It is nice that so many girls are going to come to India and going to talk about India and they are going to experience our hospitality. At the same time, India is going to get to experience what I did 6 years ago..." For the unversed, Manushi Chhillar's victory back in 2017 brought the Miss World crown back home after a period of 17 years. Chhillar is also only the sixth Indian contender thus far, to bag the title. This year, India will be represented by Nandini Gupta.

Advertisement

What is next for Manushi Chhillar?


Post her year-long reign as Miss World between 2017 and 2018, Manushi Chhillar geared up to make her transition to becoming a full time actress. The dream was realised back in 2022 when she marked her acting debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. She went onto lead entertainer The Great Indian Family with Vicky Kaushal. The actress now has three big releases lined up for her.

Advertisement

First among this is Operation Valentine which will see Manushi mark her Telugu debut opposite Varun Tej. Following this, she has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will see her share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Next in her lineup is the John Abraham starrer Tehran. 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News30 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World31 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement