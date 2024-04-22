Advertisement

Chinmay Mandlekar has taken a stand against his family being attacked on social media. The Marathi actor has spoken out against trolls targeting his 11-year-old son Jehangir, over his name. In lieu of the same, the actor has taken a rather strong stand. He has decide to opt out of essaying one of his most-loved portrayals - that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chinmay Mandlekar addresses his son being trolled



Chinmay Mandlekar recently took to his Instagram handle to share a firm video message, addressing the kind of online attacks that are being directed at his son. Though his wife Neha Mandlekar had addressed the same in her own capacity, the trolling appears to only have increased since then. Chinmay asserted while he is perfectly fine with the idea of being trolled for his work, he has to draw a line when his family is pulled into the equation. He said, "The tone of the trolling is that I have played the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in multiple movies and still the name of my son is Jahangir. My son was born in 2013 and today he is 11 years old. I did not face the trolling then. It is happening now."

Chinmay's argument also stood armed with a worthy reference - that of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Reflecting on how the Bharat Ratna awardee and his son share the same name, the actor added, "The Government of India conferred Bharat Ratna on Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Do we think about his name when we use the products and services by his company Tata."

Chinmay Mandlekar swears to not play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj



For the unversed, Chinmay Mandlekar has essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj multiple times. Some of these projects include, Farzand, Pawankhind, Subhedar and Sher Shivraj. However, him having essayed the Maratha King and his own son being names Jehangir, now appear to be facts that have been linked together, courtesy of the trolling. The actor shared his decision to not essay the role ever again.

He said, "...because of that role, if my family is being harassed, I announce here with great humility that I will not play that character. This decision has saddened me. The role was an expression of my devotion and love for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."