Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accompanied by his wife Priscilla Chan, arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday to take part in the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple received a warm reception at the airport, adorned with white garlands and treated to a traditional dance performance.

What more do we know about Anant and Radhika pre-wedding?

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be marrying Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant on July 12. A list of notable guests, including pop sensation Rihanna and American singer-songwriter J Brown, arrived earlier in the day to join the celebrations.

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also arrived at Jamnagar.

Ambani performs Anna Seva ahead of the wedding

A day before the arrival of the distinguished guests, the Ambani family organised an 'anna seva' on Wednesday, where they sought blessings from the local community. The event featured traditional folk music, with Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi delivering an entertaining performance.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant, Radhika, and other family members, served traditional Gujarati cuisine to residents of Jogwad village near Reliance Township. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, actively participated in the 'anna seva'. Over the next few days, approximately 51,000 locals will be served meals as part of the ongoing festivities.

The act of sharing food holds deep significance within the Ambani family, rooted in longstanding tradition. During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the guidance of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, spearheaded extensive food distribution initiatives.

The guest list of the mega pre-wedding also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab among others.