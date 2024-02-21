English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Martin Scorsese Receives Berlinale’s Honorary Golden Bear Award For Lifetime Achievement

Martin Scorsese has been honoured with Berlin Film Festival‘s Golden Bear Award, celebrating a lifetime of achievement in cinema.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese | Image:Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese was honoured with Berlin Film Festival‘s Golden Bear Award on Tuesday, celebrating a lifetime of achievement in cinema. Scorsese is one of the most important directors in the history of cinema. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker recently was in the headlines to have earned more Oscar nominations for best director than anyone alive. 

Martin Scorsese honoured at Berlin FIlm Festival 

Scorsese was introduced by German director Wim Wenders as he told a hilarious story, along with a photo slideshow. The tale was about one of his earliest interactions with Scorsese at the Telluride Film Festival in 1978. 

Scorsese also gave a speech as he discussed the history of the Berlinale and how it has impacted him as a filmmaker. As far as my own films, I don’t know what I can say about 50 and 60 years of work, I can’t do it without talking about the place film is celebrated which is festivals,” Scorsese said. 

File photo of Martin Scorsese | Image: X

He further added, “I really feel blessed to have been part of the conversation for most of my life. I cannot talk about my work. Maybe Wim can.”

Martin Scorsese says he is too short to go for theatre screenings

In a candid conversation earlier, Scorsese shared his perspective on public screenings, stating that his height becomes a hindrance as there is "always a big person in front" of him. Frustrated by the obstruction and the evolving behavior of audiences, he expressed difficulty enjoying traditional theater experiences. The filmmaker also emphasized his preference for Imax where he can choose a vantage point that accommodates his stature.

Despite grappling with challenges, Scorsese highlighted the importance of supporting films on the big screen. While acknowledging the changing dynamics of audience behavior, he remains committed to waiting for the right moment to experience films in theaters. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:46 IST

