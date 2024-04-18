Advertisement

Masaba Gupta, a well known face in the fashion industry, is all set to embarce parenthood with husband Satyadeep Mishra. The couple recently took to their social media handles to make the big announcement. Masaba and Satyadeep Mishra had tied the knot on January 27, 2023.

Masaba Gupta announces pregnancy

Masaba Gupta took a creative route to announce her first pregnancy. Instead of posting fancy baby bump photos, she shared an emoji of a pregnant woman on her Instagram handle. Following that, she posted an emoji of a man and a woman with lovestruck expressions. Lastly, they shared their candid monochrome pictiure wherein they were seen sitting on the floor. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad ♥️," Masaba and Satyadeep captioned the post.

When Masaba talked about her wedding with Satyadeep

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Masaba Gupta opened up about her intimate wedding with beau Satyadeep. The actressshared that she never wanted to spend money on her wedding to please people. She wanted a hush hush wedding where she could enjoy with her loved ones.

Advertisement

Masaba Gupta with her husband | Image: Instagram

She said, "The idea of choosing something intimate was because we're both conscious of not wasting ridiculous amounts of money. We are extremely private people, and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We've both been there before, and we saw that it doesn't make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day. This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it."

Advertisement

Masaba also expressed how happy she was to see her parents come together to celebrate her new journey. She revealed that it was the first time her father, mother and stepfather shared the same roof.