Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance After Announcing Pregnancy

Masaba Gupta, a well-known face in the fashion industry, recently announced her first pregnancy with her husband Satyadeep Mishra. The fashion designer made her first public appearance after the announcement on Wednesday, May 8. She was accompanied by her mother Neena Gupta at Tiffany and Co's India flagship boutique opening event in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta camouflages her baby bump

Masaba attended the event dressed in an off-shoulder pink satin dress. She accessorised it with a delicate necklace and subtle makeup. For the hairstyle, the designer pulled back her hair in a ponytail. She completed her look with pointed shoes featuring bow embellishments. Neena, on the other hand, sported a later neck dual-toned flowy dress.

Masaba Gupta announces pregnancy

Masaba Gupta took a creative route to announce her first pregnancy. Instead of posting fancy baby bump photos, she shared an emoji of a pregnant woman on her Instagram handle on April 18. Following that, she posted an emoji of a man and a woman with lovestruck expressions. Lastly, they shared their candid monochrome picture wherein they were seen sitting on the floor. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad ♥️," Masaba and Satyadeep captioned the post.

The couple got married on January 27, 2023. They first met on the sets of Masaba's debut web show Masaba Masaba, in which he played the role of her ex-husband, and soon fell in love. The designer said they connected on their shared love of comfort, peace and healthy lifestyle and that her fitness journey started because of him.