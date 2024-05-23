Advertisement

Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. The couple has been cherishing every moment of their pregnancy. Recently, Masaba opened up about her pregnancy challenges, sharing her joy in simple activities like home decoration and meal planning on social media.

Masaba Gupta shares her pregnancy journey

Recently, Masaba Gupta posted some pictures of her pregnancy journey on her Instagram handle. In one photo, she posed in a blue outfit, subtly concealing her baby bump. Another photo featured her meal, and yet another highlighted her pregnancy struggles, such as swollen feet. Reflecting on her current state, Masaba wrote, "Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor."

Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. One social media user wrote, "Take it easy, these are tell tell signals to rest and less stress! 😘." Meanwhile, another wrote, "I’m so proud of your journey and happy for you 🤍."

Masaba Gupta announces pregnancy

Masaba Gupta took a creative route to announce her first pregnancy. Instead of posting fancy baby bump photos, she shared an emoji of a pregnant woman on her Instagram handle. Following that, she posted an emoji of a man and a woman with lovestruck expressions. Lastly, they shared their candid monochrome pictiure wherein they were seen sitting on the floor. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad ♥️," Masaba and Satyadeep captioned the post.

The couple got married on January 27, 2023. They first met on the sets of Masaba's debut web show Masaba Masaba, in which he played the role of her ex-husband, and soon fell in love. The designer said they connected on their shared love of comfort, peace and healthy lifestyle and that her fitness journey started because of him.

