Meera Chopra, Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra's cousin will be tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal today, March 12. The actress' pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 11 and several photos and videos from mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are going viral. The couple is having a destination wedding in Jaipur.

Inside Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal's pre-wedding ceremonies

Meera's friend and stylist Juhi Ali has shared a video from the ceremony, showing the couple standing together on stage as a song is playing in the background during the Sangeet & Cocktail ceremony. For the ceremony, the Safed actress donned a pink lehenga paired with a heavily embellished green net dupatta. She sported dewy makeup and accessorised her look with mangtika. Rakshit, on the other hand, is donning a black suit.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Earlier that day, the couple's family celebrated the mehendi ceremony. For the occasion, Meera wore a white embellished lehenga paired with a choker necklace and matching earrings. Rakshit, on the other hand, donned a blue suit.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal's wedding

The couple will get married at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort which is on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. On March 12, the family will celebrate the haldi ceremony at 10 AM with pheras at 4:30 PM. The day will conclude with the Chopra and Kejriwal family gathering together to celebrate the union of the newlyweds.

The wedding is being attended by Priyanka Chopra's family - mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. Other than family, actor Arjan Bajwa and singer Raja Hasan have been invited as guests. Priyanka and Parineeti will not be attending the wedding as Priyanka is currently in the US, busy with her upcoming project, while Parineeti is in London with her husband Raghav Chadha.