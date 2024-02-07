Meet Flutist Rakesh Chaurasiya Who Made India Proud At Grammy 2024 With Twin Wins

Advertisement

Grammys 2024 was a notable event in history for India as well. Several Indian artists bagged honours at the biggest music awards in Hollywood. Among the winners was Rakesh Chaurasiya, an ace classical flautist. The musician bagged two Grammy honours on the same night.

Rakesh Chaurasiya’s dual win at Grammys 2024

Rakesh Chauraiya’s As We Speak was nominated in three categories Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, Best Instrumental Composition, and Best Global Music Performance at Grammys 2024. The album secured dual wins in the Best Contemporary Instrumental and Best Global Music Performance categories.

The flautist spoke about the challenges that one goes through while collaborating with artists from the West. Detailing the same he told Mid-day, “There’s such a big world of learning here. When you come from the classical genre, you can do as you please on stage. But, when collaborating with Western instruments and musicians from the West, one needs to become better at understanding them. In this album, no dubbing was involved. Everything on the album was recorded live. It’s hard work. We have to practice a lot to think about how we can improve each day. I’ve done many projects, but trying to understand what is being expected of me is interesting.”

All we know about Rakesh Chaurasiya

Rakesh Chaurasia is the nephew and student of the flute maestro Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia.He has elevated the Chaurasia lineage to new heights and is regarded as the most accomplished of his uncle's students. The flautist has made numerous international tours, enthralling audiences in traditional and semi-classical performances across Europe, South Africa, Japan, Australia, and the US. Due to his increasing fame and stature, he has been invited to play solo at important international and Indian events, such as the Leicester International Music Festival in England and the Festival of Saint-Denis in Paris.