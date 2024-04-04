Meet Pooja Hegde's Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra - Saif Ali Khan's Co-star and Former VJ

Advertisement

Pictures of actress Pooja Hegde and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Rohan Mehra took social media by storm recently. The alleged couple were spotted together grabbing dinner at a popular restaurant in Mumbai during the last weekend. Even though there is no confirmation on behalf of the two about what's brewing between them, and if they are more than friends, there is curiosity around who the man in Pooja's life is.

Pooja Hegde with Rohan Mehra | Image: Varinder Chawla

Who is Rohan Mehra, Pooja's alleged beau?

Rohan Mehra is the son of veteran actor, late Vinod Mehra, who is famous for his films, including Ghar, Bemisal, Dada, Anuraag, Khud-Daar and more. Rohan followed his father's footsteps in the film industry as an actor and made his debut with the film Baazaar, which was released in 2018. Rohan has also worked as an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Bajirao Mastani and was part of many other projects, including a film, 420 IPC and a television series, Kaala. The actor will be next seen in a feature film, Adbhut. Rohan was also a VJ at one point in time.

Apart from acting, Rohan also plays guitar. On Instagram, there are several videos of him playing bass and strumming electric guitar.

Rohan Mehra dated Tara Sutaria?

Back in 2018, right before her debut Bollywood debut Student Of The Year 2 (2019), rumours were rife that Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Rohan Mehra. Back then, they were said to be dating for over a year. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the alleged couple's lovey-dovey pictures on social media sparked rumours about their romance.

Tara Sutaria with Rohan Mehra

From going on a trip to Bangkok together to attending parties to being a part of each other’s birthday parties, their social media accounts were filled with pictures of them together. Later on, both Rohan and Tara took down their pictures from their respective Instagram handles. It could be a result of their break up. Tara moved on with Aadar Jain and broke up with him in 2023.