×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Meet Pooja Hegde's Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra - Saif Ali Khan's Co-star and Former VJ

Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra were snapped together in Mumbai last weekend, sparking rumours of their alleged relationship. Know who he is.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra
Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra | Image:Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pictures of actress Pooja Hegde and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Rohan Mehra took social media by storm recently. The alleged couple were spotted together grabbing dinner at a popular restaurant in Mumbai during the last weekend. Even though there is no confirmation on behalf of the two about what's brewing between them, and if they are more than friends, there is curiosity around who the man in Pooja's life is.

Pooja Hegde with Rohan Mehra | Image: Varinder Chawla

Who is Rohan Mehra, Pooja's alleged beau?

Rohan Mehra is the son of veteran actor, late Vinod Mehra, who is famous for his films, including Ghar, Bemisal, Dada, Anuraag, Khud-Daar and more. Rohan followed his father's footsteps in the film industry as an actor and made his debut with the film Baazaar, which was released in 2018. Rohan has also worked as an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Bajirao Mastani and was part of many other projects, including a film, 420 IPC and a television series, Kaala. The actor will be next seen in a feature film, Adbhut. Rohan was also a VJ at one point in time.

Apart from acting, Rohan also plays guitar. On Instagram, there are several videos of him playing bass and strumming electric guitar. 

Rohan Mehra dated Tara Sutaria?

Back in 2018, right before her debut Bollywood debut Student Of The Year 2 (2019), rumours were rife that Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Rohan Mehra. Back then, they were said to be dating for over a year. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the alleged couple's lovey-dovey pictures on social media sparked rumours about their romance.

Tara Sutaria with Rohan Mehra

From going on a trip to Bangkok together to attending parties to being a part of each other’s birthday parties, their social media accounts were filled with pictures of them together. Later on, both Rohan and Tara took down their pictures from their respective Instagram handles. It could be a result of their break up. Tara moved on with Aadar Jain and broke up with him in 2023.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

4 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

4 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

9 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

10 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

10 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

11 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

11 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

13 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

15 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

17 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

18 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

18 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

20 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

20 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI Captaincy Saga

24 minutes ago
Gold

Gold hits record high

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo