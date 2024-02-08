English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Meet Rishabh Sahwney, The Villain Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Fighter

Among the slew of other well-known faces, one man caught viewers off guard in the Fighter trailer. The movie's antagonist went viral on the internet.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishabh Sahwney
Rishabh Sahwney | Image:Youtube
The trailer of Fighter, starring  Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, was unveiled by the makers on Monday, January 15. Among the slew of other well-known faces and names, one man caught viewers off guard in the trailer. The movie's antagonist, played by rookie actor Rishabh Sawhney, went viral on the internet.

Who is Rishabh Sawhney?

Beginning his career as a model, Rishabh Sawhney has walked the ramp for some of the most well-known fashion designers, Shantanu & Nikhil being his two favorites.

Rishabh Sawhney

 

In 2021, he made his acting debut in the web series The Empire, starring Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles. Besides, he has also worked with the crew of shows like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bestseller. With just a few glimpses of him in the teaser, he has already generated buzz for Fighter, his first major motion picture role.

What is Rishabh Sawhney’s role in Fighter?

Fighter tells the story of the fictional Air Dragons of the Indian Air Force and their efforts to counter the escalating terror threat in the Kashmir Valley. In the teaser, Rishabh plays the main antagonist, planning the assaults on India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He is seen gripping a machine gun and engaging Hrithik Roshan in a fistfight up close.

Rishabh Sawhney will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter 

 

Sharing his excitement for his film debut, Rishabh said to IANS, “It is a dream for any actor to see themselves on the big screen one day. And it feels surreal that my dream is about to come true. What makes it more special is that I am getting to do it with names like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and under the leadership of Siddharth Anand. Fighter is surely going to be a path-breaking film for Indian film action, and I feel proud to be a part of it.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

