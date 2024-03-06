Advertisement

Model-turned-actor Sahil Salathia, who is known for his role in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, will attend the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. He will be representing India at the coveted event. Sahil’s presence at the pre-Oscar event, alongside other prominent South Asian personalities, hint towards the growing recognition for South Asian talent in global cinema. The event will also witness the presence of Kal Penn, Lilly Singh, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tan France, Hannah Simone, Rupi Kaur, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Anita Chatterjee, Shruti Ganguly and Archana Misra.

Sahil Salathia on attending pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles

Sahil is very excited about attending the pre-Oscar event. Speaking about the same, he said, "I have always believed in doing quality work in my career and I think it has been paying off. I am very excited to be invited to celebrate South Asian excellence at the Oscars this year.” Sahil further expressed his excitement for meeting the 2024 Oscar nominees and the shortlisted filmmakers.

Who is Sahil Salathia?

Sahil Salathia hails from Jammu. He started his career with modeling and then ventured into films. Tha actor is known for his bold and risque style statement. Recently, at the New York Fashion Week, Sahil was targeted for his speech. As a response this, he shared how despite not being born with a silver spoon, he got to be the front row guest at the event.

File photo of Sahil Salathia from New York Fashion Week | Image: Instagram

Sahil made his acting debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's TV show Everest in 2014. As a young, charming boy in the show, Sahil won many hearts. He played a boy-next-door. He was also seen in P.O.W - Band Yuddh Ke in 2016, Panipat in 2019, and Adhura in 2023. The actor has also starred in web shows Paurashpur and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.