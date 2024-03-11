Advertisement

Meghan Markle, a former member of the UK royal family, recently spoke out against the "seemingly endless toxicity" that permeates social media platforms. Meghan, who was the featured speaker at a prominent panel honouring International Women's Day, talked about her own experiences of being subjected to "bullying and abuse" while she was pregnant with Archie and Lilibet.

As per CNN, Meghan talked about how her pregnancy period and the emotional trauma she went through during the process. She added people have "forgotten humanity" in some parts of the internet and media landscape. The actress said, “The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili. You just think about that and really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful - it is not catty, it is cruel."

Meghan disclosed that she now purposefully keeps her distance from such disparaging remarks for her own well-being. Since leaving the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have come under increased scrutiny. As a result, they have made fewer public appearances to concentrate on their charitable work with the Archewell Foundation in California.

Meghan's appearance comes during a difficult time for the royal family, after Charles was diagnosed with cancer and as Kate, the wife of Harry's older brother William, recovers from surgery. Harry has said his father's cancer diagnosis could help bring the family closer together again. Meghan married King Charles' second son Harry in 2018, and the couple have two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.