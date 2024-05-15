Advertisement

Mehreen Pirzada, late last month, came out with an elaborate post, speaking about her decision to freeze her eggs. Not just that, she also shared a montage capturing her journey going through the process. The actress however, has taken great offence to certain media portals using her story to peddle misinformation. She has now, addressed the same, in a lengthy social media post.

Mehreen Pirzada threatens legal action



Mehreen Pirzada took to her official X handle to pen a lenghty note, directed at a handful of news portals, defeating the purpose of her recent exercise. An excerpt from her post read, "STOP and REFRAIN from spreading fake rumours otherwise I am here to respond with legal action. (I have the) confidence to speak and share anything that helps to create awareness on this topic or any other topic that is looked down upon as a Taboo so that innocent people can’t be misled by false reporting to the society."

Dear Media,



It is high time few reporters need to respect their job and understand what responsibility social media and the Press holds towards the society.



Just to sell a news with fake and incorrect information is not only immoral but illegal too.

For ‘Freezing eggs’ a girl… — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada)

Not just this, Mehreen also flat out demanded a public apology from certain news portals in particular, also tagging them. She further suggested that these reporters learn the basics of journalistic ethics. An excerpt from the post read, "It hurts that such irresponsible people who calls themselves 'reporters' have stooped to such a low level. I demand a public apology and immediate removal of the news..."

Why did Mehreen Pirzada open up about her egg freezing journey?



Mehreen's prime bone of contention in this regard is certain reports callously asserting how one needs to be pregnant to freeze their eggs, something which amounts to gross misinformation. The whole point of Mehreen coming out about her journey was for the sake of social awareness - an attempt which misleading reports could very well have marred.

An excerpt from her post read, "My post was to educate such people and l dared to share a very personal decision for social awareness. As a responsible celebrity my aim was to make aware child deprived couples and the girls who wish to focus on their career/make right time decisions to get married and plan a baby when they are fully ready to become responsible mothers."