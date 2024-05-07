Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the MET Gala 2024. The actress-singer is also a co-chair alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. The On The Floor hitmaker donned a Schiaparelli outfit.

Jennifer Lopez makes her way to the MET steps

Jennifer Lopez walked the MET Gala red carpet in a sheer Schiaparelli gown. The actress donned a figure-hugging gown for the gala that explored the theme of - The Garden Of Time. The outfit was made with over 2.5 million silver foil bugles and beads, and took over 800 hours of hand embroidery to create, as per Harper’s Bazaar.

Jennifer Lopez at MET Gala 2024 | Image: Instagram

She paired the look with a statement diamond necklace. She teamed the look with matching earrings and a matching bracelet. The actress styled her hair in a top knot bun. Photos and videos of her going viral on social media.

What did Jennifer Lopez say about her look?

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on the episode of Good Morning America where she talked about her MET Gala look. She also admitted that ‘glamourous’ events like the MET Gala are not about comfort but ‘looks’. Talking about her outfit she said, “You’ll have to tune in to see. But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for fashion.”

Jennifer Lopez at MET Gala 2024 | Image: Instagram

Speaking on the red carpet at the MET Gala 2024, the Monster In Law actress shared called in an ‘honour’ to be a co-chair at the event. Jennifer has walked the MET steps fourteen times in the past. The singer joked about ‘retiring’ this year. Jlo walked the red carpet alone. Her husband Ben Affleck gave the event a miss.