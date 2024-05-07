Advertisement

The Met Gala, known for its extravagant displays of fashion's elite, unfolded once again at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, some A-listers gave the event a miss. Celebrities who typically grace the red carpet with their presence, including the likes of Rihanna, Blake Lively, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, and Taylor Swift, skipped the star-studded event.

Why did Rihanna skip Met Gala 2024?

Rihanna reportedly caught the flu and chose to skip the event. Known for her dramatic Met Gala appearances in the past, she had previously announced that she would take a more low-key approach this year, wearing a less extravagant dress. Although the singer did not attend, numerous AI-generated photos of her went viral went viral on social media.

Rihanna file photo | Image: ANI

Ben Affleck's mysterious no-show

While wife Jennifer Lopez took on hosting duties, Ben Affleck's absence fueled speculation of trouble in paradise. However, his representative swiftly dispelled rumours, citing a scheduling conflict due to filming commitments in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber skipped Met Gala due to health issues

Concerns over Justin Bieber's health emerged as a potential reason for his absence, with media reports revealing the couple's decision to prioritise his well-being. Justin Bieber last attended the event in 2021 with wife Hailey Bieber.

Priyanka Chopra's work commitments

Priyanka Chopra has previously shown off her creativity, style, and experimental looks on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet. However, the actress was noticeably absent this time, and her husband, Nick Jonas also did not attend. As per media reports, Priyanka was busy with filming commitments to attend this year's Met Gala.

Other celebrities who skipped this year's Met Gala

Taylor Swift's absence dashed hopes of a red carpet debut with NFL beau Travis Kelce, as the singer remained focused on her upcoming Eras tour European leg, continuing her streak of non-attendance since 2016. Meanwhile, Blake Lively surprised fans with her non-attendance, opting for a cozy night in with her children instead.

Taylor Swift file photo | Image: ANI

Blake Lively file photo | Image: ANI

On the other hands, fans were fooled by a fake Katy Perry appearance, with even her mom falling for the hoax until the singer revealed her absence and humorously shared an AI-generated photo of her imagined red carpet look. The gala saw other major misses, including Shawn Mendes, Deepika Padukone, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles, leaving fans speculating about the reasons behind their absence.