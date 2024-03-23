Advertisement

A 31-year-old Mexican model, influencer, and animal rights activist Elena Larrea died from a blood clot while undergoing liposuction surgery. She died on March 19 as a result of pulmonary thrombosis, also known as pulmonary embolism, which caused a clot in her lung. However, it is not clear what caused the blood clot but it has been alleged that she died due to her liposuction surgery.

Animal Rescue Service share a statement on Elena Larrea's death

The statement by Animal Rescue Service read, "With deep sorrow, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who, unfortunately, yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm, died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung."

"We will remember and continue to work for all that he bravely pushed from this foundation. We will promote their legacy and love so that our cuckoos, donkeys, and mules live in freedom and in appropriate conditions in Mexico, and this, our sanctuary of equines rescued from abuse and abandonment," the statement further read.

What more do we know about Elena Larrea?

Elena Larrea collaborated with the Puebla Animalist Movement to criminalise bestiality in the state. She even joined OnlyFans to help keep the shelter in Mexico City from going bankrupt. She previously stated that she had turned to the adult platform to keep the sanctuary open because she was experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid pandemic, according to The Sun.

Sergio Salomon, the regional governor, also issued a statement following Ms. Larrea's death. According to the outlet, Mr Salomon referred to Ms Larrea as a "tireless fighter" for animal rights and pledged to keep her animal rescue shelter open in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment.