Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Miheeka Bajaj Shares Rare Photo Of 'Dashing' Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in August of 2020. The latter recently shared a rare family photo.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj | Image:miheekabajaj/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj prefer to maintain a low profile when it comes to their personal lives. The occasion of Holi saw the young entrepreneur share a glimpse of her family life. Also featured in the picture, was her brother-in-law Abhiram Daggubati.

Miheeka Bajaj strikes a pose with the 'dashing' Daggubati brothers


Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself along side her husband, Rana Daggubati, as well as her brother-in-law Abhiram Daggubati. The picture, based off of Abhiram's attire, is presumably from the actor's wedding with Prathyusha. The caption to Miheeka's post read, "Arent my two boys just the most dashing? @kunalrawalofficial adding to their glamour #BestBoys #FamilyLove #MiheekaBajaj" 

Advertisement


As the caption suggests, both Rana and Abhiram were dressed in Kunal Rawal ensembles. The picture in question is special as Abhiram Daggubati, despite having made his acting debut, prefers to maintain an overall low profile. As a matter of fact, even the actor's Instagram handle is set to private. Circling back to the family dynamics, the picture in question, in tow with the caption, clerly captures the warm bond that Miheeka has cultivated with the Daggubati family.

Advertisement

Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha had tied the knot in December


Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha had tied the knot back on December 6 of last year. The duo opted for a destination wedding with their nuptials being held in Sri Lanka's Anantara Kaluatara resort. Boasting of a guest list featuring 200 names, the tropical themed wedding was attended by the likes of Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. A lone picture of the do made its way on to the internet - the family shot per se, featured, Suresh Babu, Lakshmi Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and his wife Venkatesh Neeraja, along with his three daughters Hayavahini Daggubati, Bhavana Daggubati, Aashritha Daggubati.

Advertisement


On Abhiram's professional front, he made his acting debut with Teja's 2023 film Ahimsa. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

