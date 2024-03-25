Advertisement

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj prefer to maintain a low profile when it comes to their personal lives. The occasion of Holi saw the young entrepreneur share a glimpse of her family life. Also featured in the picture, was her brother-in-law Abhiram Daggubati.

Miheeka Bajaj strikes a pose with the 'dashing' Daggubati brothers



Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself along side her husband, Rana Daggubati, as well as her brother-in-law Abhiram Daggubati. The picture, based off of Abhiram's attire, is presumably from the actor's wedding with Prathyusha. The caption to Miheeka's post read, "Arent my two boys just the most dashing? @kunalrawalofficial adding to their glamour #BestBoys #FamilyLove #MiheekaBajaj"

As the caption suggests, both Rana and Abhiram were dressed in Kunal Rawal ensembles. The picture in question is special as Abhiram Daggubati, despite having made his acting debut, prefers to maintain an overall low profile. As a matter of fact, even the actor's Instagram handle is set to private. Circling back to the family dynamics, the picture in question, in tow with the caption, clerly captures the warm bond that Miheeka has cultivated with the Daggubati family.

Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha had tied the knot in December



Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha had tied the knot back on December 6 of last year. The duo opted for a destination wedding with their nuptials being held in Sri Lanka's Anantara Kaluatara resort. Boasting of a guest list featuring 200 names, the tropical themed wedding was attended by the likes of Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. A lone picture of the do made its way on to the internet - the family shot per se, featured, Suresh Babu, Lakshmi Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and his wife Venkatesh Neeraja, along with his three daughters Hayavahini Daggubati, Bhavana Daggubati, Aashritha Daggubati.

On Abhiram's professional front, he made his acting debut with Teja's 2023 film Ahimsa. The actor is yet to announce his next project.