Pop sensation Miley Cyrus found herself entangled in a disturbing and bizarre situation this morning when law enforcement arrested a 52-year-old man, Alexander Karddalian, near her Los Angeles residence. The incident unfolded after authorities received a call around 1 AM reporting a suspicious person at Miley's home.

Details about the incident

Miley Cyrus said that she and her team had a gut feeling that the individual in question might be someone she had encountered before. Their suspicions proved accurate, as Karddalian had a history with the pop star. Last year, Miley had obtained a restraining order against him following a similar incident, mandating that he stay away from her.

(File photo of Miley Cyrus | Image: AP)

Karddalian's unsettling history with Miley dates back to at least 2018, with the singer claiming she has been dealing with his obsessive behaviour for years. In 2022, he allegedly showed up at her Los Angeles property, resulting in his removal by Miley's security team. The recent incident involved Karddalian attempting to gift her a stuffed animal at her front gate, leading to his prompt detention by security.

What actions were taken against Alexander Karddalian?

Upon the LAPD's arrival, Karddalian was taken into custody and booked for violating the existing restraining order. The pop star was at her home during the incident and her security team effectively handled the matter, preventing any direct contact between Miley and the intruder.

Miley had previously obtained a restraining order against Karddalian. Recent legal documents reveal that the singer sought a temporary restraining order this week, citing a history of obsessive letters and unwelcome visits. Miley claimed Karddalian's behaviour escalated in the summer of 2022, leading to his removal from her property on two occasions.