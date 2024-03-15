Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her portrayal of Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things. The actress recently opened up about her unique way of dealing with criticism in her personal life. Speaking candidly on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, the young star shared her strategy of using a fake name to leave reviews anonymously.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about being a ‘Karen’

During her appearance on the podcast, Brown admitted to being an active reviewer, prompting co-host Jessie to inquire if she employed a pseudonym for anonymity. Confirming this, Brown revealed to Buzzfeed News, “I have a fake name… Because I think it’s important, you know? My whole life is people criticizing me. So I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

Millie Bobby Brown | Image: IMDb

Millie Bobby Brown shares instances of distress

Sharing anecdotes from her experiences, Brown recounted an incident at a hotel with her fiancé, where she encountered a persistent staff member pushing for immediate payment. Brown's response to the situation led her to leave a review advising the establishment to encourage guests to settle payments at the end of their stay.

“And the woman was pulling my fiancé aside, like, ‘We need to settle payment or whatever,'” she revealed. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, like we will, but at the end of our stay. We’re still staying here.’ And she was like, ‘But you could settle it now.’ And I was like, ‘But I don’t want to.'”

Millie Bobby Brown | Image: IMDb

In another encounter, Brown recalled assisting an elderly lady in a store who mistook her for an employee. Despite her efforts, the actual employee's lack of assistance prompted Brown to leave a review highlighting the unsatisfactory service.

When questioned about her actions and whether she identifies as "a Karen," Brown humorously acknowledged, "Okay, I’m A Karen, and I don’t want to say — listen, I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement."

Millie Bobby Brown recently starred in Damsel which is available to stream on Netflix.