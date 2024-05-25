Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were recently spoted for the first time after their secret wedding last weekend. The Enola Holmes actress and Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, looked extremely happy as they stepped out in the Hamptons on Friday, May 24. The couple's first photos are now making the rounds on social media.

The newlyweds sported a casual look as they stepped out following their secret wedding. The couple exuded happiness in the first photos. Later, Bongiovi was seen driving his new wife Millie around in a Ford convertible with the top down.

According to The Sun, the couple's nuptials were an intimate affair attended by Bongiovi's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, along with Millie Bobby Brown's parents.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." The outlet also reported that the couple is planning another ceremony later this year.

How did Jake Bongiovi propose to Millie Bobby Brown?

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown disclosed that her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi unconventionally proposed to her—underwater. The couple, who bonded over diving and obtained their diving licences together, were on vacation when Bongiovi surprised Brown with the proposal.

According to Brown, Bongiovi took her diving early in the morning and insisted they visit a familiar spot. However, Brown suggested exploring a new location. Despite her suggestion, they proceeded to their usual spot where, during the dive, Bongiovi presented her with a shell containing the engagement ring.

As the actress inspected the ring underwater, it slipped off her finger and fell. Revealing what Bongiovi did next, Bobby shared, "It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself into the water. Like, so deep, the diving instructor was like, 'you can't do that, your ears, literally, your brain will explode.' He throws himself, does a cinematic grab, opens, and saved the ring." Upon resurfacing, Bongiovi officially proposed to her.

