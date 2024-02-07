Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Milo Ventimiglia Reacts To Fans Being Sad About His Marriage: There’s A Few Broken Hearts

Milo Ventimiglia has responded to fans being sad about his marriage with model and entrepreneur Jarah Mariano.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jarah and Milo
Jarah and Milo | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Milo Ventimiglia, the Emmy-nominated actor celebrated for his roles in This Is Us and Gilmore Girls, recently tied knot with  model and entrepreneur Jarah Mariano. However, it seems like some fans are not happy with the news. During an appearance at a celebrity chat show, the actor was asked about the same and he responded by saying, “I'm sure there's a few broken hearts.” The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Land of Bad.

Milo Ventimiglia comforts ‘heartbroken’ fans 

“There's more than a few; there are a lot," the host said as he showed some social media posts of Milo’s fans. One of the posts read, "Nobody talk to me, I'm in mourning, Milo Ventimiglia just got married and it wasn't to me.”

Giving his fans some comfort, Milo said, "The point is there's a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.” 

Milo and Jarah married in an intimate ceremony

The couple reportedly exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends earlier this year. This news was initially reported by US Weekly. Meanwhile, Ventimiglia was spotted wearing a wedding band over the weekend while enjoying a night out with Mariano at a Los Angeles bar, as noted by TMZ.

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano have been notably discreet about their relationship, refraining from publicly confirming their romance, despite reports indicating that they began dating in the previous year. This secrecy aligns with Ventimiglia's long-standing preference for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight.

Milo wishes to protect his privacy 

Ventimiglia's approach to maintaining privacy is deeply rooted in his respect for the craft of acting. In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, he explained his desire to minimise himself so that the focus remains on his characters and their stories.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

