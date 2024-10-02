sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:04 IST, October 2nd 2024

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha To Play Sita In Ayodhya's Ramlila: This Encounter Is Quite...

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha is excited to be part of the much-anticipated show Ramlila in Ayodhya. The play also features Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha.
A file photo of Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
