Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty Pays Homage To Aishwarya Rai In Talent Showcase Round With Fusion Dance

For the talent showcase round, Sini Shetty paid a tribute to the stunning Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by performing on her songs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sini Shetty
Sini Shetty | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sini Shetty has made it to the top 20 of the 71st Miss World pageant. She is also in the Top 5 from her region of Asia & Oceania. For the talent showcase round, Sini Shetty paid a tribute to the stunning Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She performed on some of the popular songs of the actress. Sini also aced Aishwarya’s hook step on ‘Kajra Re’

Sini Shetty pays tribute to Aishwarya Rai 

Taking to her official social media handle, Sini shared a video of her performance. In the caption she mentioned that growing up, she would always be mesmerized with Aishwarya’s performances and would mimic her dance moves. “Today, as I stand here representing India, it feels incredibly fitting to honor this legend. She has been a source of inspiration to countless individuals through her journey. My performance tonight is a blend of Indian classical and Bollywood dance styles, a heartfelt homage to the legacy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” she mentioned in the caption. 

Sini has had a passion for dance since the tender age of four. She has studied Bharatnatyam under the guidance of Radhakrishnan Padmini. While speaking about her performance, Sini said, “As I stepped onto the stage for the talent round, I felt a big mix of nervousness and excitement. When the music began, I relied on many years of practice to guide my move.” She added, “The claps and cheers from the crowd were like the perfect song for me, showing that all the time and hard work I put into practicing was worth it.”

The Miss World candidate describes dance as her constant companion, her confidante, and her biggest cheerleader throughout this remarkable journey. “Whether it was celebrating a good day, navigating through the challenges of a bad one, or simply needing an escape to de-stress, dance has been my solace,” Sini said. 

Advertisement

Sini opens up about representing India 

In a conversation with ANI earlier, Miss World 2024 hopeful Sini Shetty, opened up about the immense responsibility she feels on her shoulders as she represents India at the pageant. The sense of responsibility is definitely heightened owing to the fact that she is going through the process and motions on home ground. Shetty, in her response, affirmed that though she is the one competing at the pageant, she feels more than herself she is representing the aspirations of 1.4 billion people.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Yash To Charge Massive Remuneration For Ravana Role In Ramayana

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Sainz enjoys racing again in his last F1 season with Ferrari

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo