Sini Shetty has made it to the top 20 of the 71st Miss World pageant. She is also in the Top 5 from her region of Asia & Oceania. For the talent showcase round, Sini Shetty paid a tribute to the stunning Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She performed on some of the popular songs of the actress. Sini also aced Aishwarya’s hook step on ‘Kajra Re’

Sini Shetty pays tribute to Aishwarya Rai

Taking to her official social media handle, Sini shared a video of her performance. In the caption she mentioned that growing up, she would always be mesmerized with Aishwarya’s performances and would mimic her dance moves. “Today, as I stand here representing India, it feels incredibly fitting to honor this legend. She has been a source of inspiration to countless individuals through her journey. My performance tonight is a blend of Indian classical and Bollywood dance styles, a heartfelt homage to the legacy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” she mentioned in the caption.

Sini has had a passion for dance since the tender age of four. She has studied Bharatnatyam under the guidance of Radhakrishnan Padmini. While speaking about her performance, Sini said, “As I stepped onto the stage for the talent round, I felt a big mix of nervousness and excitement. When the music began, I relied on many years of practice to guide my move.” She added, “The claps and cheers from the crowd were like the perfect song for me, showing that all the time and hard work I put into practicing was worth it.”

The Miss World candidate describes dance as her constant companion, her confidante, and her biggest cheerleader throughout this remarkable journey. “Whether it was celebrating a good day, navigating through the challenges of a bad one, or simply needing an escape to de-stress, dance has been my solace,” Sini said.

Sini opens up about representing India

In a conversation with ANI earlier, Miss World 2024 hopeful Sini Shetty, opened up about the immense responsibility she feels on her shoulders as she represents India at the pageant. The sense of responsibility is definitely heightened owing to the fact that she is going through the process and motions on home ground. Shetty, in her response, affirmed that though she is the one competing at the pageant, she feels more than herself she is representing the aspirations of 1.4 billion people.