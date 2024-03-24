×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

MS Dhoni Steps Out With Chennai Super Kings Teammates To Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

MS Dhoni was snapped with his CSK teammates at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai as they exited the theatre after watching Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
MS Dhoni watches Yodha
MS Dhoni watches Yodha | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha recently made its theatrical debut. The film which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in major roles, has been decent business at the box office, marking a triumph for the team. Recently, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched the film in theatres. The cricketer was joined by his CSK teammates Deepak Chahar and others. 

MS Dhoni enjoys Yodha in theatres

MS Dhoni was snapped with his teammates at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai as they exited the theatre after watching Yodha. The former Indian captain was seen walking towards his car amid the roaring crowd of fans, who surrounded his vehicle to get a glimpse of him. 

 

Yodha’s box office performance

The Sidharth Malhotra starrer is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. Released alongside Adah Sharma’s Bastar: The Naxal Story, the action film opened to a decent ₹4.1 crore. In its three-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹16.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. 

Helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the aerial-action thriller chronicles the life of an Indian soldier who finds himself embroiled in conspiracies. Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. 

It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan and went through several delays in terms of its release. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023. The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15, before finally releasing it on March 15. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

