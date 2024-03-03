Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Mukesh And Nita Ambani Channel Old Bollywood Charm As They Groove To Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua | WATCH

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani performed on iconic Bollywood songs at their son Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar on day 2.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani
Mukesh and Nita Ambani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mukesh and Nita Ambani shook the audience with their performance of a filmy number at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani grooved on the timeless classic Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua with utmost grace. The couple looked adorable on the stage and stole the show. A video of their performance is now going viral on social media.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dance to iconic Bollywood songs

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani performed on iconic Bollywood songs at their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Mukesh Ambani wore a traditional kurta pyjama while Nita stunned in a shimmery ensemble. Nita and Mukesh's dance performance also featured their journey with their loved ones. A giant screen at the event displayed Nita and Mukesh's cherished moments with their family members including their grandchildren and others. This act added a personal touch to the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

More about the festivities

Ambanis are hosting a lavish three-day pre-wedding gala for the couple Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a guest list that includes global and Indian corporate czars, world leaders, royalty, celebrities, and sports stars. On Day 3, guests will participate in two events: Tusker Trails and Hashtakshar. The first event will be held outdoors, where guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar, and the last and final event will be dressed in heritage Indian Wear.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

