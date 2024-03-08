×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied Finalise Divorce After Over A Decade Of Marriage

Natalie Portman filed for divorce last July and it was finalised last month in France, where the couple lives with their children.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Natalie Portman secretly filed for divorce from Benjamin Millepied about eight months ago. Now, the former couple is officially divorced. The couple had been married for over a decade and there were rumours of separation since summer 2023. 

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are now divorced

According to a report by People Magazine, the actress filed for divorce last July and it was finalised last month in France, where the couple lives with their children. A friend of the couple told the magazine, "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

File photo of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied | Image: Instagram

Portman and Millepied first met on the set of Black Swan. They wed in California in August 2012.

What did Natalie Portman say about rumours surrounding her personal life?

Earlier in February, Portman, in an interview with Vanity Fair, expressed her reluctance to engage with the rumours, stating, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." The Thor actress refrained from divulging further details about her personal life. 

File photo of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied | Image: Instagram

Portman also talked about her lifestyle and highlighted her preference for a low-key existence, particularly in Los Angeles. She said, “I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard.”

Published March 8th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

