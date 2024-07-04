Published 16:55 IST, July 4th 2024
Natasa Stankovic Hints At Feeling ‘Lost’ Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya: God Has A Plan…
Natasa Stankovic's latest Instagram post has ignited rumours of her divorce from Hardik Pandya. The post has gone viral on social media.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nataša Stanković also shared a special wish for her husband Hardik Pandya. | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:55 IST, July 4th 2024