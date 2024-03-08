On March 8, PM Narendra Modi presented the 1st ever National Creators Awards at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to winners in 20 categories. In the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. The award were provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award, the Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award and Best Creator For Social Change.