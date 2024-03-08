Advertisement

On March 8, PM Narendra Modi presented the 1st ever National Creators Awards at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to winners in 20 categories. In the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. The award were provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award, the Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award and Best Creator For Social Change.

PM modi speaks at National Creators Awards ~ Image: YouTube screengrab/ANI

Winners at 1st ever National Creators Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Most Creative Creator- Female award to Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha) and Most Creative Creator-Male to RJ Raunac (Bauaa). Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in Green Champion category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the Cultural Ambassador of the Year award, Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria, Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.

Overwhelming support for National Creators Awards

On the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today, there is another coincidence that this first National Creators Awards is being organised on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. And in my Kashi, nothing works without Lord Shiva."

The award witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast. The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement.