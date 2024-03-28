×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With Actor: There's No Option…

Aaliya stirred reconciliation rumours with her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui after she shared a loving wedding anniversary post for the actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya have been married since 2009 and share a tumultuous relationship. Following rumours of discord in their marriage, the latter publicly criticized the Bollywood star on social media and public forums. However, Aaliya recently stirred reconciliation rumours with a loving wedding anniversary post dedicated to the Kick actor. A day after, the star's wife confirmed, that after years of separation, the couple had indeed gotten back together. 

Aaliya admits to living ‘peacefully’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The celebrity papprazzo reported that Aaliya has confirmed her reunion with her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship status, this couple celebrated their anniversary together in Dubai. The couple’s kids - Shora and Yani are stationed in Dubai for their education and Aaliya stays with them. Speaking to a news portal, the star's wife revealed that Nawazuddin visited them recently and they celebrated the occasion together. 

She said, “I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully.”

Advertisement

 

 

Aaliya-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marital problems 

Previously, Aaliya sent a legal notice to the actor seeking a divorce and putting an end to their marriage. The star’s wife, who was also seeking the sole custody of their two children, made some shocking allegations against the actor wherein she accused him of neglecting their children. She added that the actor never raised his hand on her but their constant arguments and shoutings had become unbearable.

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Thanks Him for Doing A Cameo In Her Film 'Holy Cow'

 

In response, Nawazuddin filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Aaliya. After that, the couple decided to settle the legal matter. Speaking about the settlement plan, Aaliya's attorney made it clear that she would "never go back to Nawaz," however, the couple will “do the best for their two children together in a mature way.”

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education for Children

Beyond Jobs education

5 minutes ago
Beckenham

Beckenham

5 minutes ago
Bank robbery in Rajasthan's Baran district

Bank Robbery in Baran

5 minutes ago
Delhi records warmest day

Delhi Records Warmest

7 minutes ago
23 Days To Polls And Multiple Defections Injure Congress; Is The INC Imploding?

Is The INC Imploding?

14 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Molesting Minor Girl

17 minutes ago
US investigators recover data recorder of crashed cargo ship

Crashed Cargo Ship

27 minutes ago
Man Who Duped More Than 600 Investors To The Tune Of Rs 380 Crore Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Man Who Duped Investors

31 minutes ago
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Toll

36 minutes ago
LS polls: Filing Of Nominations For 1st Phase Of Elections In UP Ends

LS polls: Filing Of Nomin

38 minutes ago
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

41 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mumbai suicide

41 minutes ago
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema

42 minutes ago
-Suspects plead not guilty in human smuggling case

Death On Canada border

44 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

3 Injured in Sambalpur

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia, Neetu At Pali Hill

an hour ago
Bhimaa

Bhimaa On OTT

an hour ago
Man Found Dead Outside Friend's House In Delhi's Maidan Garhi, Police Suspect Suicide

Man Found Dead Outside

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. Siblings Injured After Falling Off Flyover as Car Hits Them; Driver Held

    India News7 hours ago

  5. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo