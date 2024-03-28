Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya have been married since 2009 and share a tumultuous relationship. Following rumours of discord in their marriage, the latter publicly criticized the Bollywood star on social media and public forums. However, Aaliya recently stirred reconciliation rumours with a loving wedding anniversary post dedicated to the Kick actor. A day after, the star's wife confirmed, that after years of separation, the couple had indeed gotten back together.

Aaliya admits to living ‘peacefully’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The celebrity papprazzo reported that Aaliya has confirmed her reunion with her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship status, this couple celebrated their anniversary together in Dubai. The couple’s kids - Shora and Yani are stationed in Dubai for their education and Aaliya stays with them. Speaking to a news portal, the star's wife revealed that Nawazuddin visited them recently and they celebrated the occasion together.

She said, “I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully.”

Aaliya-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marital problems

Previously, Aaliya sent a legal notice to the actor seeking a divorce and putting an end to their marriage. The star’s wife, who was also seeking the sole custody of their two children, made some shocking allegations against the actor wherein she accused him of neglecting their children. She added that the actor never raised his hand on her but their constant arguments and shoutings had become unbearable.

In response, Nawazuddin filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Aaliya. After that, the couple decided to settle the legal matter. Speaking about the settlement plan, Aaliya's attorney made it clear that she would "never go back to Nawaz," however, the couple will “do the best for their two children together in a mature way.”