Updated February 16th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Points Out Major Difference Between Bollywood And Hollywood, Hails Oppenheimer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent interview revealed that Bollywood lacks a dialogue-oriented approach which movies like Oppenheimer have.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Image:Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent interview candidly addressed his willingness to pursue lead roles while addressing the need to showcase his craft on a grander scale. Drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan's cinematic masterpiece Oppenheimer, Siddiqui talked about the significance of actors seizing the spotlight, even in minor roles, to demonstrate their skills. However, he added that such opportunities are scarce in Bollywood.

What kind of roles Nawazuddin aspires to do?

“In Bollywood, there are big and small roles, and my quota of small roles is over. Why should I not do bigger roles now? Every actor wishes to do bigger roles, smaller roles are just the beginning”, Siddiqui said during an interaction with Galatta Plus adding, "It is fine in the beginning, but every actor wants to do bigger roles. If I tell a star to do a small role in my film, will he ever do it? Or it should be like an Oppenheimer, where such small characters are played by big actors. That is a different kind of cinema.”

 

 

Nawazuddin weighs the difference between Bollywood and Hollywood

Oppenheimer, which debuted alongside Barbie last year, emerged as one of Nolan's most lauded works. It featured Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh playing pivotal roles. Nolan had once said, “In those small roles also, you can see the skill and craft of the actor. Here, such a thing only happens in artistic films.”

Echoing Nolan's sentiments, Siddiqui expressed, “I liked the conversations that happened in Oppenheimer because here we have a dialogue-oriented approach. But we get too indulged in dialogue delivery. We are more focused on the punch in the dialogues. We lack in conversations, which is the most difficult thing to do in front of the camera.”

Nawazuddin will be next seen in Noorani Chehra and Telugu drama Saindhav.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

