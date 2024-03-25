×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Drops Hint About Reconcillation With Actor

Following months of separation, Aaliya surprised fans by sharing a sweet family photo on her Instagram handle on Monday, March 25.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya | Image:Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya have been married since 2009 and share a tumultuous relationship. Following rumours of discord in their marriage, the latter publicly criticized the Bollywood star on social media and public forums. But now seems like the couple has decided to give their marriage another chance. 

Aaliya pens sweet note for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Following months of separation, Aaliya shared a sweet family photo on Instagram on March 25, 2024. Aaliya and Nawazuddin were shown holding their son Yaani and daughter Shora. The image seemed to be taken on New Year’s celebration as Aaliya was wearing a headband that said ‘New Year's’. She wrote a note wishing Nawazuddin a happy 14th anniversary along with the photo.

 

Aaliya-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marital problems 

Previously, Aaliya sent a legal notice to the actor seeking a divorce and putting an end to their marriage. The star’s wife, who was also seeking the sole custody of their two children, made some shocking allegations against the actor wherein she accused him of neglecting their children. She added that the actor never raised his hand on her but their constant arguments and shoutings had become unbearable.

In response, Nawazuddin filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Aaliya. After that, the couple decided to settle the legal matter. Speaking about the settlement plan, Aaliya's attorney made it clear that she would "never go back to Nawaz," however, the couple will “do the best for their two children together in a mature way.”

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

