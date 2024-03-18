×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Nayanthara cuts her birthday cake with husband Vignesh Shivan, twins as she turns 39 | Watch

Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday with husband Vignesh, and their twins, making the occasion memorable. She also shared a video on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara gets a kiss from hubby
Nayanthara gets a kiss from hubby | Image:wikkiofficial/Instagram
Celebrations were in full swing as Nayanthara, the iconic actress of the South Film Industry, marked another year around the sun with a birthday filled with love and family. The day was adorned with the warmth of her loved ones, sweetened by the presence of her husband, Vignesh, and made memorable with the delightful company of their twins.

As the day concluded, Nayanthara took to social media to share a heartwarming video capturing a tender moment with Vignesh, who lovingly kissed her forehead, surrounded by their adorable twins. The actress, known for her captivating performances, expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt note that resonated with pure joy. Her words echoed the sentiment of a blessed life, enriched by the presence of her "uyir ulagam" or the world of her soul.

Born in 1984, Nayanthara has emerged as one of the most enchanting and influential figures in the South Film Industry. Beyond her beauty and talent, she holds a magical appeal that draws audiences to theaters consistently. Over nearly two decades, she has defied norms in the male-dominated film industry, earning the revered title of Lady Superstar of Tamil Cinema from her ardent fans.

On her birthday, it's fitting to reflect on Nayanthara's illustrious career and her recent and past projects that have left an indelible mark on the industry. Her ability to captivate audiences has not only contributed to the success of her films but has also paved the way for greater inclusivity in the world of cinema.

 

As Nayanthara continues to shine, her journey is a testament to perseverance, talent, and breaking barriers. With each project, she reaffirms her status as a cinematic force, earning the admiration of fans and the title of Lady Superstar with every stellar performance.

 

As the industry and fans celebrate Nayanthara's birthday, it's not just a personal milestone but a recognition of her enduring impact on the cinematic landscape.

Published November 19th, 2023 at 19:38 IST

