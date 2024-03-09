×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Nayanthara Dismisses Separation Rumours With Husband Vignesh Shivan, Embarks On A Family Trip

Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twin sons took a trip to Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia. The actress has dismissed separation rumours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara
Nayanthara | Image:Nayanthara/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nayanthara along with her family visited Saudi Arabia recently. The actress’s trip comes a few days after reports of turbulence in her personal life surfaced. As per reports, the actress and her husband Vignesh Shivan were parting ways. The trip has confirmed that the couple is not parting ways. 

Nayanthara shares wholesome family photos 

South superstar Nayanthara, who shared the screen Jawan, reached Saudi Arabia with her family. She arrived in Saudi Arabia with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children, Uyir and Ulag for the Formula 1 racing event. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spent some quality time together before the event. Earlier, Nayanthara took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of herself expressing gratitude towards her hubby. Tagging Vignesh in the picture, she wrote: “Thank you for making me the woman I’m today.”

She dismissed rumours of their separation with her Instagram Story, telling her fans that everything is fine between the couple. Earlier, the actress had shared a cryptic message on her social media which left her fans worrying. She had taken to the Stories section of her Instagram at the time and shared a text which read: “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.” The cryptic message on her Instagram came after it was alleged that she has unfollowed her husband Vignesh Shivan. A Reddit user had shared the screenshot of Vignesh allegedly being absent from the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram. However, currently, the two follow each other on Instagram.

How did Vignesh Shivan shut down the tiff reports?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh shared a throwback video when he surprised the actress by calling flautist Navin to their first wedding anniversary last year. He played the song Marubaarthai on his flute, leaving Nayanthara surprised and overwhelmed by the gesture. Navin captioned the video as "Throwback to @wikkiofficial and @nayanthara ‘s anniversary. Feel kicked to have gotten the chance to make their day special."

Vignesh and Nayanthara celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 9 last year with an intimate gathering at their Chennai residence.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

