Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Post Mushy Photos On Valentine's Day, Celebrate 10 Years Of Togetherness

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are celebrating a decade long togetherness with each other on Valentine's Day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara
Nayanthara | Image:Nayanthara/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took to their social media accounts to share mushy photos on the occasion of Valentine’s day. The couple who has been married for two years now, shared a series of photos on the day of love. The Jawan actress shared a photo with her children and then a series of photos with her husband. 

Nayanthara celebrates Valentine’s Day as a mother 

On the morning of February 14, Nayanthara took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her twin sons Uyir and Ulag. She shared a series of candid pictures in which she can be seen playing with her sons. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “I love u my uyir ❤️I love you my ulag ❤️ Thank you for making my Valentine’s Day the BESSSTTT ever.” 

In another post, she penned a note for her husband. She shared a series of photos with her husband Vignesh Shivan along with her kids. She wrote in the caption,”I love you more than you could ever know, More than I could ever say, But I hope to show you everyday ❤️❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day my Forever 😇😇 10 years of pure love n blessings.” 

Vignesh Shivan pens note for Valentine’s Day 

Vignesh Shivan also penned a note for his wife as the couple completes ten years of togetherness. He wrote in the caption, “10 years of 9.” He continued in the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone of you who believes in LOVE.” The director also gave an ode to the decade long relationship he shares with the actress. 

He wrote in the caption, “A decade with my Thangam ! from u being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir & Ulagam becoming You & Me ! Blessed to have Come a long way with sooo much of moments to cherish in our old age & for the next births to come ❤️ love you 😘 sooo much uyir.” 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

