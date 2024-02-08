Advertisement

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta delighted her fans by sharing an unseen wedding picture with her husband, Vivek Mehra. The couple, who tied the knot in the US in 2008, exuded simplicity in the throwback photo posted on Neena's Instagram Stories.

Vivek Mehra and Neena Gupta | Image: neena_gupta

More about the viral picture Neena shared on her Instagram

The viral picture featured Vivek and Neena seated on stools with a priest beside them, overseeing their union. A table adorned with a kalash is placed in front of them, accompanied by two women, including a young Masaba Gupta in a blue and purple salwar suit. Masaba stands near the couple, holding an umbrella to shield them from the sun.

For the occasion, Neena wore a simple red silk saree complemented by a gajra and a red bindi on her forehead. Vivek on the other hand wore a brown kurta, white pyjama, and a stole draped over his shoulder. Have a look:-

Advertisement

Instagram: Image/NeenaGupta

When Neena Gupta opened up about her love story with Vivek

In conversation with Humans of Bombay, Neena recalled their unconventional meeting and revealed, “I have some connection with planes. I met him on the plane. Yes, that was a very nice phase. It was difficult because he was already married with two children. It was a tough time for me, a very, very tough time. Nikal gaya (that time has passed).”

Advertisement

Neena Gupta’s professional front

Neena has numerous projects in her pipeline where last year she graced the screen in several diverse projects, including Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Lust Stories 2, Ishq-e-Nadaan and Mast Mein Rehne Ka. She also played a pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Charlie Chopra.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta in Shiv Shastri Balboa | Image: IMDb

Neena is now gearing up to venture into a Malayalam web series titled 1000 Babies which is slated for a release on Disney+ Hotstar.