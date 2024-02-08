English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Neena Gupta Drops A Picture From Her 'Simple Wedding' With Vivek Mehra

Actress Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from her wedding with Vivek Mehra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra
Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra | Image:Instagram/neena_gupta
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta delighted her fans by sharing an unseen wedding picture with her husband, Vivek Mehra. The couple, who tied the knot in the US in 2008, exuded simplicity in the throwback photo posted on Neena's Instagram Stories.

Vivek Mehra and Neena Gupta | Image: neena_gupta

More about the viral picture Neena shared on her Instagram

The viral picture featured Vivek and Neena seated on stools with a priest beside them, overseeing their union. A table adorned with a kalash is placed in front of them, accompanied by two women, including a young Masaba Gupta in a blue and purple salwar suit. Masaba stands near the couple, holding an umbrella to shield them from the sun.

For the occasion, Neena wore a simple red silk saree complemented by a gajra and a red bindi on her forehead. Vivek on the other hand wore a brown kurta, white pyjama, and a stole draped over his shoulder. Have a look:-

Advertisement
Instagram: Image/NeenaGupta

When Neena Gupta opened up about her love story with Vivek

In conversation with Humans of Bombay, Neena recalled their unconventional meeting and revealed, “I have some connection with planes. I met him on the plane. Yes, that was a very nice phase. It was difficult because he was already married with two children. It was a tough time for me, a very, very tough time. Nikal gaya (that time has passed).”

Advertisement

Neena Gupta’s professional front

Neena has numerous projects in her pipeline where last year she graced the screen in several diverse projects, including Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Lust Stories 2, Ishq-e-Nadaan and Mast Mein Rehne Ka. She also played a pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Charlie Chopra.

Advertisement
Neena Gupta in Shiv Shastri Balboa | Image: IMDb

Neena is now gearing up to venture into a Malayalam web series titled 1000 Babies which is slated for a release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement