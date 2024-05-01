Advertisement

Amid pursuing her booming career in music, Neha Kakkar, for long now, has been keeping up with her consistent stints on television, stepping in as a judge for multiple singing reality television shows. The most recent episode of one such production, saw her get into a seemingly heated exchange with veteran playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar and Abhijeet Bhattacharya get into a heated exchange



On the sets of the aforementioned reality television show, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, shared his take on singers going to perform at weddings for a fee. Sharing how he feels this essentially 'decreases' their creative value, he asked the aspiring lot in front of him, to avoid partaking in the practice. A rough translation of the exchange which primarily took place in Hindi, saw the veteran singer, 'Your stature decreases if you sing at weddings. I had denied singing at weddings. No money in the world can buy you.'

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar, however, did not agree with the statement one bit. Immediately jumping into the conversation, she asserted how performing at a wedding also counted as work and that there was nothing wrong with it. She retorted, 'You earn through your hard work. There's nothing wrong in performing at a wedding.'

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar and Abhijeet Bhattacharya agree to disagree



Though Bhattacharya asked Neha to not take his statement personally, he nonetheless doubled down on his point, adding a financial angle to the same. He reiterated, 'Don't take what I said personally. I am trying to teach the child and letting him know the difference between singing at a wedding by accepting 1 crore and giving it up, both are two different things.'

Advertisement

Neha immediately responded how being called to perform at weddings was also a sign of love and respect shown by fans. Addressing the contestants on the show, she advised them to always go ahead with such opportunities, instead of sitting them out. Neha clarified, 'If fans love you, they call you to perform at weddings. No work is big or small. If you have to sing at a wedding, please go and perform. If somebody is respectfully and lovingly calling you, please go. There's no harm in singing at weddings.'