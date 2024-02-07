English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Newly Engaged Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick Attend BAFTA Rising Star Soiree In London

The couple made their first public appearance after engagement at Vanity Fair BAFTA Rising Star soiree at Pavyllon London on Thursday, February 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick
Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Amy Jackson recently got engaged to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in Switzerland. The couple made their first public appearance after engagement at Vanity Fair BAFTA Rising Star soiree at Pavyllon London on Thursday, February 1.They attended the event twinning in black attires. 

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick at BAFTA Rising Star soiree

Amy was seen dressed in a black velvet gown. However, the actress chose to hide her diamond engagement ring under a matching pair of gloves. Ed, on the other hand, twinned with his lady love in a matching black suit with a white shirt. 

Ed Westwick goes down on one knee to propose to Amy Jackson

Westwick ditched the usual classy candlelight date and chose the snowcapped mountains as a perfect location for the proposal. The carousel post opens with Westwick proposing on the suspension bridge in Gstaad, while Amy looks all surprised and happy. They sealed the deal with a kiss, while the onlookers looked as surprised as Amy. It was followed by candid photos of the couple, beaming with happiness.  They can be seen dressed in winter wearing puffer jackets and joggers.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been dating each other since 2021 and officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in June 2022. Earlier, Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou and together they welcomed a son Andreas in September 2019. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020, but something happened between them and they parted ways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amy was recently seen in Mission: Chapter 1, co-starring Arun Vijay and Nimisha Sajayan. On the other hand, Ed is widely recognised for his role as playboy Chuck Bass in the popular CW Networks series Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012. He has also starred in the sitcom White Gold.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:41 IST

